Press Releases

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2025

October 31, 2025 | 
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in November.

  • 2025 UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in London, U.K. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. GMT

A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Brendan McEvoy
Executive Director, External Communications
bmcevoy@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5005

New Jersey Events
