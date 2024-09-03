Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation at the SSIEM 2024 Annual Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that five posters across its development programs will be included at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) 2024 Annual Symposium, being held September 3-6, 2024 in Porto, Portugal.



Poster Sessions:

Fabry Disease:

Abstract Title: FollowME Fabry Pathfinders registry: patient-reported outcomes in a cohort of patients on migalastat treatment for at least two years (Poster #21180)

Presenter: Aleš Linhart, D.Sc., Charles University and General University Hospital in Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

Aleš Linhart, D.Sc., Charles University and General University Hospital in Prague, Prague, Czech Republic Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET

Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion



Abstract Title: Quality of life of migalastat-treated adolescents with Fabry disease: results from the ASPIRE study and open-label extension (Poster #21202)

Presenter: Amarilis Sanchez-Valle, MD, University of South Florida Health, Tampa, U.S.A.

Amarilis Sanchez-Valle, MD, University of South Florida Health, Tampa, U.S.A. Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET

Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion



Abstract Title: Exploring the journey of patients living with Fabry disease in Poland (Poster #20789)

Presenter: Anna Moskal, The Association of Families with Fabry Disease, Wroclaw, Poland

Anna Moskal, The Association of Families with Fabry Disease, Wroclaw, Poland Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET

Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion



Pompe Disease:

Abstract Title: Post-baseline outcomes of the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme registry for cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #20863)

Presenter: Elaine Murphy, MD, University College London Hospitals, London, U.K.

Elaine Murphy, MD, University College London Hospitals, London, U.K. Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET

Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Guided Poster Walk: Thursday, September 5, 12:10 – 1:40 p.m. WET

Thursday, September 5, 12:10 – 1:40 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion

Abstract Title: Miglustat: a first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #20873)

Presenter: Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K.

Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K. Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET

Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion



For more information on the SSIEM 2024 Annual Symposium, please visit ssiem2024.org.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Vice President, Investor Relations

afaughnan@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Diana Moore

Head of Global Corporate Communications

dmoore@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G