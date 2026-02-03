AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK M. BRUNNER, MD, MSC TO MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Internationally recognized clinician scientist and skin immunology expert joins ASA to advance research and patient care

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick M. Brunner, MD, MSc, to its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC). Dr. Brunner is a distinguished clinician scientist whose work in skin immunology and inflammatory skin disease has helped shape current understanding of immune-driven dermatologic conditions.

Dr. Brunner serves as Associate Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Cutaneous Lymphoma Clinic in the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. His research connects sophisticated immunologic methods with everyday clinical care, helping move scientific discoveries more quickly into practical tools for patients.

"Dr. Brunner is an exceptional addition to ASA's Medical Advisory Committee," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "His vast scientific insight, combined with a drive to improve outcomes for patients with complex skin diseases, exemplifies the innovative and patient-centered approach ASA seeks to champion."

Dr. Patrick Brunner earned his medical degree from the Medical University of Vienna. He then finished his residency in Dermatology at the Department of Dermatology at the Medical University of Vienna (General Hospital Vienna), under the guidance of Dr. Georg Stingl. Following this, Dr. Brunner joined The Rockefeller University as an Instructor in Clinical Investigation in New York. There, he pursued advanced training in clinical and translational science and conducted seminal research in atopic dermatitis under the mentorship of ASA Board members, Drs. Emma Guttman-Yassky and James G. Krueger. Brunner then returned to the Medical University of Vienna for several years and led an independent research group concentrated on immune mechanisms in chronic inflammatory skin disease and primary cutaneous lymphomas. Dr. Brunner made his way back to New York and joined Icahn's School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in 2021.

"Patrick Brunner, MD, combines deep scientific insight, practical research, and outstanding clinical expertise," said James G. Krueger, MD, PhD, President of ASA. "His work continues to expand our understanding of how immune pathways drive skin disease, and his perspective will be invaluable as ASA evaluates and supports advancing medical research initiatives."

Dr. Brunner's clinical and research efforts focus on various immune-mediated skin disorders, with a focus on cutaneous lymphomas, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. In vitiligo research, his ongoing efforts focus on improving tissue-based sampling techniques and defining the inflammatory environment within affected skin to better understand disease persistence and treatment resistance.

His laboratory is particularly driven to unravel why some cutaneous lymphomas remain slow growing, while others become aggressive and dangerous. Using patient tissue and blood samples, Brunner's team applies cutting-edge techniques, including single-cell and spatial profiling, to uncover what drives disease progression, enhance diagnostic precision, and guide the development of safer, more effective treatments.

"Dr. Brunner is widely recognized for his thoughtful and methodologically rigorous approach to studying immune-driven skin disease," said Eugene A. Bauer, MD, Co-Chair of ASA's Medical Advisory Committee. "His leadership in cutaneous lymphoma research and his commitment to understanding chronic inflammatory skin conditions will significantly strengthen the scientific breadth of the Medical Advisory Committee."

As a prolific investigator, Dr. Brunner has contributed to over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications, reflecting the impact of his research across basic, translational, and clinical dermatology. He joins a distinguished group of physicians and scientists on ASA's Medical Advisory Committee, further reinforcing the organization's long-standing commitment to advancing research, education, and innovation for skin health.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION



A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

