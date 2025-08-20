American Lung Association Promotes Biomarker Testing to Improve Lives of People with Lung Cancer

Campaign aims to improve lung cancer survival through early detection, education and widespread access to biomarker testing.

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For people with lung cancer, biomarker testing and targeted therapies can improve treatment outcomes, reduce side effects and help them live longer. Unfortunately, not enough people diagnosed with lung cancer are getting biomarker testing, so the American Lung Association is expanding its Biomarker Education and Awareness for Testing (BEAT) Lung Cancer initiative to increase access to and understanding of biomarker testing, with a particular emphasis on communities bearing the highest lung cancer burden.



"Biomarker testing is the key to ensuring that people diagnosed with lung cancer receive the treatment that is most effective for their specific type of cancer," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Too many people are still going without this critical testing—often due to a lack of awareness, access or insurance coverage. Through the BEAT Lung Cancer campaign, we are working to reach more people with the information, resources and support they need to live longer, more full lives after a lung cancer diagnosis."

Biomarker testing, also known as molecular or genomic testing, analyzes a tumor's DNA and specific protein levels to help identify targeted treatment options. It can detect levels of the protein PD-L1, which helps doctors determine whether a patient may benefit from immunotherapy. When doctors understand what is driving the tumor growth, patients may be eligible for therapies that can shrink the tumor or slow its progression.

Despite the benefits, testing is often underutilized. A recent study found that 23% of patients received chemotherapy and radiation before receiving full biomarker testing—potentially resulting in unnecessary treatment and valuable time lost. Additionally, there are differences among communities: 26% of eligible white patients received biomarker testing compared to just 14% of eligible Black patients.

Three of the main barriers to biomarker testing include:

A lack of awareness among both patients and physicians about the availability and importance of the test;

Gaps in insurance coverage—currently, only 15 states require insurance to cover comprehensive biomarker testing, while 30 states and Washington, D.C. have no such requirements;

have no such requirements; Misconceptions around eligibility, with some people being excluded from testing based on smoking history, despite recommendations that all people diagnosed with lung cancer be tested.

The expanded BEAT Lung Cancer campaign aims to overcome these barriers by:

Increasing awareness about lung cancer screening and biomarker testing nationwide, particularly in communities facing the highest burden of lung cancer;

Educating and empowering individuals with lung cancer, their families, and caregivers to speak with healthcare providers about biomarker testing;

Providing free Lung Health Navigators to support individuals through every step of their lung cancer journey; and

Offering resources to help healthcare professionals communicate effectively with their patients about screening and testing.

Learn more at Lung.org/beat-lung-cancer.

About the American Lung Association



The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

