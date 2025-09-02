American Lung Association Launches Free Support Program for People Living with Pulmonary Fibrosis

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, and the American Lung Association today announced a new educational program to help people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and their loved ones navigate life with this serious lung disease.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a form of interstitial lung disease that causes scarring in the lungs, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. There are more than 200 types of PF, and while some cases are linked to genetics, medications, autoimmune conditions, or environmental exposures, the most common form—idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis—has no known cause. Currently, there is no cure, but treatments are available to slow disease progression and relieve symptoms.

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a life-altering diagnosis that affects not only breathing, but every aspect of a person's life, so managing this disease can be overwhelming," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Through our new 'Learning to Live with PF' program, we aim to provide individuals with the tools they need to better understand their disease, work with their healthcare providers, and access the latest treatment options. Education and support are key to living well with pulmonary fibrosis, and we are proud to expand on these critical resources through this campaign."

The program, which is supported by the Feldman Family Foundation, offers free, personalized support experience that includes:

Lung Health Navigators : Navigators are registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified tobacco treatment specialists who offer free, extended support to help people throughout their journey with PF. Lung Health Navigators connect through a structured curriculum to provide personalized support, guidance and resources. People can meet with the Lung Health Navigator over the phone, live online chat or Zoom when it works best for their schedule.

: Navigators are registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified tobacco treatment specialists who offer free, extended support to help people throughout their journey with PF. Lung Health Navigators connect through a structured curriculum to provide personalized support, guidance and resources. People can meet with the Lung Health Navigator over the phone, live online chat or Zoom when it works best for their schedule. Learning to Live with Pulmonary Fibrosis Workbook : A comprehensive guide mailed to participants that covers key topics such as disease basics, medical management, building a healthcare team, nutrition, physical activity and coping with the emotional impact of PF. Lung Health Navigators use the workbook to structure ongoing support sessions.

: A comprehensive guide mailed to participants that covers key topics such as disease basics, medical management, building a healthcare team, nutrition, physical activity and coping with the emotional impact of PF. Lung Health Navigators use the workbook to structure ongoing support sessions. Patient and Caregiver Network : A nationwide community that connects individuals with PF and their caregivers to educational tools, peer support, and updates on emerging research and clinical trials.

"When our dad, Irv Feldman, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2006, there were few resources available to guide us through the challenges ahead. After his passing in 2013, it became our family's mission to ensure that others facing this disease would not have to navigate it alone. Today, in partnership with the American Lung Association and in honor of Irv, the Feldman Family Foundation is honored to support the Lung Health Navigator program, a meaningful resource for patients, families, and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis," said Mitchell Feldman, President of the Feldman Family Foundation.

Anyone living with PF or caring for someone with the disease is encouraged to enroll in this free program by visiting Lung.org/navigator or calling 866-252-2959. For more information about pulmonary fibrosis, visit Lung.org/PF.

About the American Lung Association



The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601



1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004



1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association



P: 312-940-7001 E: Jill.Dale@Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-lung-association-launches-free-support-program-for-people-living-with-pulmonary-fibrosis-302541301.html

SOURCE American Lung Association