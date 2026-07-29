American College of Surgeons and Arcadia Collaborate to Improve Surgical Patient Outcomes

Collaboration will support the ACS' multi-year effort to modernize how surgical quality data are collected, connected, and used to improve quality patient care

CHICAGO and BOSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Surgeons (ACS) and Arcadia (arcadia.io) today announced a new collaboration to support the ACS Clinical Data Strategy, a multi-year effort to modernize how surgical clinical data are collected, connected, analyzed, and used across ACS Quality Programs and patient registries.

For more than two decades, the ACS has set the standard for using trusted clinical data to improve surgical quality through programs such as the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP). The ACS Clinical Data Strategy spans its quality programs, registries, and specialties. The collaboration with Arcadia will provide hospitals, clinicians, and quality improvement teams with powerful insights that will reduce administrative burdens, strengthen connectivity across programs, and improve the quality of surgical patient outcomes.

"This is not a technology initiative. This is a quality improvement strategy enabled, in part, by Arcadia's trusted healthcare performance platform," said ACS Executive Director & CEO Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS. "The ACS, a long-standing leader in surgical quality, is developing solutions to help hospitals and care teams spend less time managing data and more time enhancing patient care and improving clinical outcomes. Our collaboration with Arcadia is an important step in advancing that vision."

The initiative is designed to create a comprehensive surgical data ecosystem that enables hospitals and care teams to use trusted clinical data more effectively across the continuum of surgical care. The ACS is not changing what defines high-quality clinical data; it is modernizing how those data are collected, connected, and used while preserving the rigorous standards, clinical expertise, and trusted benchmarks that hospitals rely on.

Through its collaboration with Arcadia, the ACS will advance the data platform capabilities needed to support this strategy, including more intuitive reporting and analytics tools that make it easier for hospitals to identify trends, understand performance, and uncover opportunities for improvement without needing to manually export, manipulate, and reformat data outside the system.

"Healthcare's future depends on modern data infrastructure that can connect fragmented information, earn trust, and deliver insights wherever care happens," said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. "The American College of Surgeons has set the gold standard for measuring and advancing surgical quality. Advancing that leadership across a nationwide network of hundreds of hospitals and surgical centers requires a data foundation that can put better intelligence in the hands of clinicians and quality teams. That's the challenge Arcadia was built to solve. Together, we're helping the ACS build the infrastructure to evolve its quality programs, accelerate data-driven innovation, and improve surgical quality for patients."

The ACS and Arcadia have a shared mission to improve quality care for patients. This collaboration will enable hospitals to gain access to a broader set of operational and clinical insights, helping quality teams and leaders turn data into faster decisions, more effective quality improvement initiatives, and better patient outcomes.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The ACS is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The ACS has more than 95,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the ACS.

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About Arcadia

Arcadia® is the most trusted healthcare platform powering outcomes, connecting, and transforming complex healthcare data into trusted intelligence. Arcadia helps organizations act with clarity through analytics and responsible AI to achieve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Built on a comprehensive data foundation spanning tens of millions of patient lives, Arcadia supports hundreds of organizations, including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ochsner Health, WakeMed Key Community Care, Merck, and the California Department of Health Care Services. Learn more at arcadia.io.

Arcadia® is a trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE American College of Surgeons (ACS)