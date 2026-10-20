American College of Chest Physicians Publishes New Framework for Lung Nodule Programs Recommending Biomarkers for Risk Stratification

New CHEST framework developed by a renowned multidisciplinary panel with expertise in building and managing lung nodule programs across diverse clinical practices

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX), a leader in diagnostic solutions, today announced that the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) has published a new framework for clinical practice, “Building a Lung Nodule Program: From Detection to Diagnosis.” This groundbreaking framework describes six steps to building a comprehensive lung nodule program, with validated biomarker testing, such as the Biodesix Nodify Lung® tests, as a core component of standardizing risk stratification to guide clinical decisions.

The new CHEST framework was developed by a multidisciplinary panel of nationally recognized interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, and diagnostic radiologists representing leading hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. Drawing on published clinical evidence and real-world experience from established lung nodule programs, the panel defines a practical roadmap for building high performing programs that deliver consistent, evidence-based care and improve outcomes for patients with pulmonary nodules.

“Guidelines have not kept pace with advances in nodule evaluation over the past 12 years,” said Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD, FCCP Pulmonary Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio. “This expert recommendation gives frontline clinicians a practical, systematic framework to move patients from nodule detection to diagnosis with greater consistency and confidence. By standardizing risk assessment and incorporating validated tools, such as biomarkers, lung nodule programs can reduce delays, accelerate appropriate care, and improve the opportunity to diagnose lung cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage.”

Dr. Sethi presented the framework today at the 2026 CHEST Annual Meeting, the largest annual meeting where the pulmonology community shares the latest clinical advances that can impact patient care. The framework was featured in the session “Precision Meets Protocol: Implementing Biomarkers into a Structured Nodule Management Care Pathway.”

"The inclusion of biomarker testing in this new framework is a significant validation of the clinical decision-making value of Nodify Lung testing," said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. "Supported by the most mature and comprehensive body of peer-reviewed evidence in its category, Nodify Lung testing helps physicians risk-stratify patients with indeterminate pulmonary nodules. Developed by leaders from some of the nation's most respected hospitals and health systems, this landmark physician consensus provides healthcare organizations with an evidence-based framework for building and optimizing lung nodule management programs. It reflects the growing recognition that biomarker informed risk assessment can play an important role in improving diagnostic confidence, guiding clinical decisions, and advancing earlier detection of lung cancer."

Download the New Framework

The framework can be downloaded here: Building a Lung Nodule Program: From Detection to Diagnosis.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. Visit biodesix.com for more information.

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy, the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, the impact of enhanced U.S. tariffs, import/export restrictions or other trade barriers on the company and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 26, 2026, or subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q during 2026, as applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Media: Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com | (720) 925-9285

Investors: Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com | (339) 970-2843