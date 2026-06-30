American Chemical Society CRT | Model Medicines Publishes Class-Leading, Regulatory Grade Toxicology Model AmesNet™, Validation of GALILEO™ Platform & ChemPrint™ Model Underpinning Drug Pipeline

SAN DIEGO — Model Medicines, an AI-first biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics against multi-indication biological choke points, today announced that the company’s AmesNet™ agent, a deep learning model for predicting Ames test mutagenicity, has been peer-reviewed and published in the American Chemical Society (ACS) journal, Chemical Research in Toxicology (CRT).

AmesNet™ demonstrated best-in-class performance across all benchmarked approaches in predicting chemical safety on out-of-domain data. The agent outperformed models from the FDA (DeepAmes/NCTR/CDER), MIT (ChemProp), Tencent (GROVER), and the University of Sydney[1]. The model uses a novel AI architecture called Task-Conditioned Learning (TCL) and is built on GALILEO™, the same AI platform Model Medicines uses to discover and de-risk its drug pipeline.

Key Highlights:

Peer-Reviewed Validation: American Chemical Society (ACS) publication, Chemical Research in Toxicology (CRT), a 1st Quartile CiteScore Journal.

Best-in-Class Performance: Late stage Ames test failures jeopardize an estimated $10 million in capital and multiple years of developmental progress per candidate. AmesNet™ detects compounds that models from the FDA, MIT, Tencent, and the University of Sydney miss. AmesNet recovered 106 more true positives than the FDA’s DeepAmes agent across 13 mutagenic substructure classes. The publicly available benchmark set contained 560 Ames true positives.

New Modeling Paradigm: Task-Conditioned Learning (TCL) architecture captures assay-context-dependent mutagenicity that all prior “unconditioned” models either don’t account for or average away.

TCL Encoder-Swap: Integrating competitor agents into Model Medicines’ TCL framework improved their performance.

Early-Stage Screening Enabled: AmesNet’s performance enables high-confidence Ames screening at scale during early discovery, pulling preclinical safety assessment forward from a late-stage bottleneck to a continuous input in compound prioritization.

Platform Extension: AmesNet™ is the first public release from Model Medicines' multi-modal suite of ADMET GALILEO™ agents.

Validated Engine Behind the Pipeline: AmesNet™ is part of the end-to-end AI drug discovery and development platform, GALILEO™, which Model Medicines used to discover its two lead assets, MDL-001 and MDL-4102.

Open Science: All data and code (STL, uMTL, gMTL, TCL encoder swaps, and bootstrapping) are available in the following GitHub repository: github.com/Model-Medicines/TCL-Ames.

Publication: The peer-reviewed article is available here: doi.org/10.1021/acs.chemrestox.6c00082.

“Peer-review and publication of the AmesNet™ toxicology agent in the prestigious toxicology journal American Chemical Society CRT underscores the importance and success of our foundational GALILEO™ platform," said Daniel Haders, PhD, CEO of Model Medicines. "AmesNet demonstrates that Model Medicines can predict toxicity with world-class, regulatory grade accuracy in entirely novel chemical spaces - outcompeting the best models in the world on a public dataset. AmesNet was built on our GALILEO platform and utilizes our ChemPrint agent. The same platform and agent discovered our lead, first-in-class assets, MDL-001 and MDL-4102, and the novel broad-spectrum Thumb-1 drug target. The explicit implication is that the GALILEO platform and the ChemPrint agent are one of, if not the most productive, accurate and creative platform and agent in AI Drug Discovery.”

Background: The Ames Testing Bottleneck

The Ames test is a decades-old laboratory assay that uses bacteria to check whether a chemical can cause mutations in DNA. These “mutagens” carry an early warning that they may cause cancer. For that reason, the Ames test is a required genotoxicity assay for all novel small-molecule therapeutics prior to human clinical trials. GLP-compliant testing often exceeds $10,000 per compound and requires approximately 2 grams of material, making routine screening impractical during early discovery. Developers typically defer testing until regulatory submission, at which point tens of millions of dollars have been sunk into programs. Regulatory agencies have moved to enable AI alternatives: the FDA Modernization Act provides a legal framework for computational models to reduce wet-lab testing, the FDA’s AI4TOX/SafetAI initiatives target AI for toxicological endpoints, and ICH M7 endorses computational Ames prediction. No model has met this mandate.