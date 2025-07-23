American Cancer Society Names Shane Jacobson as CEO

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) and its advocacy affiliate the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) today announced Shane Jacobson as their chief executive officer, effective August 12, 2025. He steps into the role following Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick who served as interim CEO of both organizations since November 2024.

Jacobson currently serves as CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, where he leads a team focused on accelerating game-changing research and funding top scientists. An accomplished and enthusiastic leader with more than two decades of nonprofit experience, including 15 years in nonprofit executive management, Jacobson has a proven record of leading organizations to achieve record setting results and mission driven outcomes. Prior to his time at the V Foundation, Jacobson was president and CEO of the University of Vermont Foundation.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Shane Jacobson to the next chapter of the American Cancer Society," said Terri McClements, chair of the American Cancer Society board of directors. "He is a bold, mission-driven leader with integrity and the proven ability to align purpose with performance. His leadership, passion, and deep belief in the urgency of our work will make a difference in countless lives. With him at the helm—we are poised for even greater impact in the fight against cancer."

During his nearly five-year tenure at the V Foundation, revenue grew by 190% and grant making by 275%. With a passion for connecting mission to high impact opportunities, he elevated distinctive investments and fundraising in cancer research, including health disparity research and reinvestment strategies in the most promising ideas. To accelerate strategic objectives, he facilitated the V Foundation's largest partnerships and charitable gifts in the history of the organization.

"The burden of cancer is unacceptably high, and the American Cancer Society is uniquely positioned to tackle this challenge. It is a special opportunity to lead an organization with such an impressive history and powerful mission," said Jacobson. "I look forward to working with the exceptional ACS team and national volunteer network, building on their many successes to boldly shape the future of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone."

Jacobson identified stakeholder engagement and elevating fundraising for effective and maximum mission delivery as his key organizational priorities. In addition, he will collaborate with board and staff leadership to establish a long-term strategic plan to ensure continued relevancy and impact. Jacobson will also serve as CEO of ACS CAN, which advocates for evidence-based public policy change to make cancer a top nationwide priority.

Jacobson received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Iowa State University, and he completed the Harvard University Management Development Program.

About the American Cancer Society



The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345 . Connect with us on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

About ACS CAN



The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) advocates for evidence-based public policies to reduce the cancer burden for everyone. We engage our volunteers across the country to make their voices heard by policymakers at every level of government. We believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society's nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and advanced proven tobacco control measures. We stand with our volunteers, working to make cancer a top priority for policymakers in cities, states and our nation's capital. Join the fight by visiting www.fightcancer.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-cancer-society-names-shane-jacobson-as-ceo-302510992.html

SOURCE American Cancer Society