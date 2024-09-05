American Cancer Society Announces New Foodie Event “Taste of Hope Detroit,” A Culinary Journey to End Cancer

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society announced a new event today, “Taste of Hope Detroit,” an extraordinary culinary event that unites award-winning chefs and Detroit food enthusiasts in a shared mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Scheduled to take place on Monday, September 22, 2025 at the Icon Building in Detroit, Taste of Hope will bring together top Detroit-area chefs to share their finest “bites” of food, creative drinks from noteworthy mixologists, and fun entertainment. The strolling supper-style event will provide guests with ample opportunities to network, dance, and have fun while savoring the best of Detroit’s culinary scene and making an impact in the fight against cancer.

Under the leadership of executive chair Cindy Warner, CEO of 360ofme, Taste of Hope Detroit will bring a fresh and dynamic new event to the city, replacing the Detroit Discovery Ball.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this incredible event and help make a tangible difference in the fight against cancer,” said Warner. “I’ve witnessed the devastating impact of cancer firsthand, losing my beloved mother at 59 years old and my grandmother very shortly after that to cancer. I felt a deep calling to get involved and contribute to the fight against cancer. We can’t wait for this unforgettable evening, as it will truly be a celebration of life, food, and community. I can’t wait to see you there!”

The event will support the American Cancer Society’s work here in Detroit and in more than 21,000 communities across the U.S., providing essential programs and services, including one-on-one information and support, free rides and lodging to reduce barriers to quality care, and access to screenings that catch cancer early. By attending and supporting Taste of Hope Detroit, participants directly contribute to these life-saving efforts.

For more information, visit https://detroit.acsgala.org/. Updates regarding participating chefs, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities will be posted to the website.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345 . Connect with us on Facebook, X , and Instagram .

About 360ofme

360ofme empowers enterprises to engage with individuals in a revolutionary way, ensuring they always gather accurate data essential for delivering exceptional service. Our workflows enable enterprises to achieve informed consent, identity assurance, data minimization, and integrate privacy into their legacy applications to generate revenue from historical data. 360ofme’s solution is critical across multiple verticals, including mobility, healthcare, financial services, event management, and more. By prioritizing ethical data usage, our platform helps enterprises rebuild and maintain trust, creating a competitive edge and driving sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.360ofme.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

