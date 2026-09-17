Ambrosia Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. ("Ambrosia") today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Tuesday, September 22, 2026: Bernstein Best of Biotech Symposium 2.0

Thursday, September 24, 2026: BofA Securities Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference

Tuesday, September 29, 2026: Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Showcase

About Ambrosia Biosciences Inc.



Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. is a privately held drug discovery company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders. By integrating structurally-enabled drug design with in-house medicinal chemistry and biology capabilities, Ambrosia is advancing a complementary pipeline of differentiated therapies. Ambrosia aims to expand access to cardiometabolic therapies that improve patient experience while reducing the cost and complexity of treatment. For more information, please visit www.ambrosiabiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Ambrosia's goals, strategic plans and the advancement and expansion of its development pipeline. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the inherent risks and uncertainties of drug discovery and development. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Moreover, Ambrosia operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. Ambrosia undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ambrosia Biosciences



Andrea Flynn, Ph.D.



Chief Business Officer



PR@ambrosia.health

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SOURCE Ambrosia Biosciences