Ambrosia Biosciences Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 86th Scientific Session

Poster presentation will feature the preclinical profile of Ambrosia's novel oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist development candidate, AMB-702

BOULDER, Colo., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. ("Ambrosia") today announced it will present a late-breaking poster at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 86th Scientific Session, being held June 5-8 in New Orleans, LA. The poster presentation will feature the preclinical profile of Ambrosia's novel oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist development candidate, AMB-702.

"There remains a significant opportunity for next-generation, oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonists with a differentiated profile, including potential use in combination therapy regimens," said Patrice Lee, Ph.D., President, R&D. "We look forward to presenting preclinical data for our development candidate, AMB-702, which includes favorable pharmacokinetic properties and robust in vivo efficacy."

Presentation details

Title: Nonclinical profile of AMB-702, a Potent and Novel Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist



Poster #: 3065-LB



Session: Late-breaking poster session, Poster Halls D-E



Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026



Time: 12:30 – 1:30 PM CT

About Ambrosia Biosciences Inc.

Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. is a privately held drug discovery company developing orally delivered, small molecule-based therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.ambrosiabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Ambrosia's goals and strategic plans. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Moreover, Ambrosia operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. Ambrosia undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ambrosia Biosciences



Andrea Flynn, Ph.D.



Chief Business Officer



PR@ambrosia.health

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambrosia-biosciences-announces-late-breaking-poster-presentation-at-the-american-diabetes-associations-ada-86th-scientific-session-302747909.html

SOURCE Ambrosia Biosciences