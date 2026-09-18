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Press Releases

AlzeCure Pharma Publishes Updated Company Presentation Following the Eli Lilly and QuantumCell Agreements

September 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "The Company") (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an updated company presentation in English is now available. In the presentation, CEO Martin Jönsson provides an updated view of the company following the recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with US-based Eli Lilly and Denmark-based QuantumCell ApS, both relating to AlzeCure's Alzheimer's programs.

The presentation is in English, produced by FinWire, and available on demand via the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hw6ObMZdHdM&feature=youtu.be

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma publishes updated company presentation following the Eli Lilly and QuantumCell agreements

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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