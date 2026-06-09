SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AlzeCure Pharma Enters Into A Collaboration And Out-Licensing Agreement With Lilly For Alzheimer’s Project

June 9, 2026 | 
2 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) ("AlzeCure")(STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that the company has entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") regarding the global rights to the Alzheimer's project Alzstatin ACD680. AlzeCure will receive an upfront payment of $10 million USD, development and commercial milestones, and tiered mid-single digit royalties on sales. The total deal value, excluding royalty payments, may exceed $1 billion USD.

Alzstatin ACD680 is a gamma-secretase modulator that aims to reduce the production of the harmful amyloid-beta protein, Aβ42, which forms the building blocks of the amyloid plaques found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. In addition, ACD680 is designed to increase the production of shorter, benign Aβ proteins, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which may reduce the aggregation of Aβ42, thereby also reducing the build-up of harmful plaques in the brain.

"Gamma-secretase modulators, which we have developed within the Alzstatin platform, are small-molecule drugs where the mechanism has a strong genetic link to the disease," says Johan Sandin, Chief Scientific Officer at AlzeCure Pharma.

"The Alzstatin compounds are hoped to be used to counteract re-accumulation of harmful amyloid in the brain. In the long term, these compounds may also serve as a preventive treatment to prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease," says AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson.

"The agreement with Lilly is an important milestone for AlzeCure and Alzstatin," continues AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Swedish authorities under foreign direct investment regulations.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)76 767 50 77
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain-indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

This information is information that AlzeCure Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-09 07:10 CEST.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO And Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma enters into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Lilly for Alzheimer’s project

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Collaboration Alzheimer’s disease
ACCESS Newswire Eli Lilly and Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Reaching an agreement. Businessmen shake hands and make a deal. vector
Deals
Roche makes up to $3B blood cancer play with Nurix’s protein degrader
June 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Two man climbing on a rock. Work smart not hard concept. This is a 3d render illustration.
Insights
France’s biotech ambition is strong but its scale-up engine still needs work
June 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
France’s biotech ecosystem: science, capital and scale
May 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Germany can produce biotech winners. Europe must back them better.
May 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker