Press Releases

ALX Oncology to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

February 27, 2025 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6th, 2025, before market open.

The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc.
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577

ALX Oncology
