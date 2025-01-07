ALX Oncology to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced its participation in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Chief Executive Officer, Jason Lettmann, will deliver a company overview presentation on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation is available by clicking the link and can also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

