Alvotech to present at upcoming investor conferences in September 2026

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (August 27, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that Robert Wessman, Founder and Chairman, and Dr. Balaji V. Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in the upcoming investor conferences in September as follows:

Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York – Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 12:20 pm ET (16:20 GMT)

Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 12:20 pm ET (16:20 GMT) Deutsche Bank's 2026 Healthcare Summit in New York – Hosting investor meetings on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the general public and can be accessed in the Investors Section of Alvotech's website under Events and Presentations. After the event, a recording will be available for replay for 90 days.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad

Benedikt Stefansson

Mikaela Vilchez

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

For more information, please visit our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.