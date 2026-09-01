Alveus Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Opens Boston office

Company appoints John Stubenrauch, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer and Patrick Garibay, PhD, as Chief Development Officer

BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alveus Therapeutics Inc. (“Alveus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced two key additions to its executive leadership team - John Stubenrauch, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer, and Patrick Garibay, PhD, as Chief Development Officer - and the opening of the new office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Xiao-Ping Dai, PhD, stepped down as Chief Technology Officer for personal reasons following a planned transition period with Stubenrauch. During her tenure, Dai was instrumental in establishing Alveus’ technical and manufacturing foundation and advancing several programs through IND-enabling development. Alveus thanks Dai for her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

“John has built and run the manufacturing and quality organizations behind multiple approved therapies, and Patrick has led some of the most important obesity and diabetes programs in the industry. That combination of seasoned clinical development experience and real operational execution will serve Alveus well as we advance our pipeline. I'm also grateful to Xiao-Ping for her contributions building our early technical foundation,” said Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Alveus Therapeutics. “Opening our Boston office puts us at the heart of one of the world's leading life sciences hubs and reflects our commitment to building a world-class team.”

John Stubenrauch, PhD, Chief Technology Officer

John Stubenrauch brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning product development, manufacturing, commercialization, and technical operations across a broad range of therapeutic modalities. Most recently, Stubenrauch served as Chief Technology Officer at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, following his role as Chief Operating Officer at Nutcracker Therapeutics, where he led company operations.

Previously, Stubenrauch served as Vice President of Commercial Biologics Operations at Gilead Sciences following the acquisition of Immunomedics, where he led the development and commercialization of the company’s biologics and antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., leading site manufacturing operations, and the advancement of pipeline assets through commercial launch and supply. His experience includes the development and optimization of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, vaccines, and synthetic peptides and small molecule processes.

Stubenrauch received a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The Wharton School.

Patrick Garibay, PhD, Chief Development Officer

Patrick Garibay is a drug development leader with more than 25 years of experience spanning from early research through late-stage clinical development. Before joining Alveus, he was Project Vice President at Novo Nordisk where he led global cross-functional teams responsible for advancing innovative therapies through clinical development. Most recently he was responsible for Phase 3 development candidates within the Obesity and Diabetes therapeutic areas.

Garibay joined Novo Nordisk in 1996 as a graduate student, and after completing his Master’s degree and PhD, was employed as a Research Scientist. After a few years as head of Protein and Peptide Chemistry he turned his focus to project management of early phase research projects where he played a central role in the development of oral GLP-1 technology and other peptide-based therapies, helping advance multiple programs from early discovery into clinical development.

Garibay holds a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Copenhagen, completed in collaboration with Novo Nordisk and The Scripps Research Institute in California.

About Alveus Therapeutics



Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation medicines for obesity and metabolic disease with a mission to make weight loss last. The company is advancing a proprietary pipeline focused on durability, tolerability, body composition, and simplicity of obesity treatment. All programs beyond its lead asset have been discovered and developed in-house. Alveus has principal operations in Boston and Copenhagen.

For more information, visit www.alveustx.com

Investor & Media Contacts

Alveus Therapeutics



Media

Sasha Damouni Ellis, Damouni Group LLC

sasha@damounigroup.com

Investors

Victoria Igumnova, Meru Advisors LLC

vigumnova@meruadvisors.com