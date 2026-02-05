Alumis to Participate in Upcoming February 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 11-12, 2026, New York, NY

Fireside chat: Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 am ET

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 25-26, 2026, Virtual

Presentation: Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 3:20 pm ET

To access the live webcasts please visit the “Events” page of the “Investors" section of the Alumis website. Webcast replays will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Alumis

Alumis is a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib, formerly known as ESK-001, for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach. For more information, visit www.alumis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding Alumis’ participation at upcoming conferences. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Alumis Contact Information

Teri Dahlman

Red House Communications

teri@redhousecomms.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com