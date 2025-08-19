Alto Neuroscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 18, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ANRO #PrecisionPsychiatry--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that members of the Company management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

H.C. Wainwright Biotech Breakthroughs: Precision Neuropsychiatry Panel Format: Panel discussion Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 10:00 am ET

H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 8-10 th 2025 : Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

: Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, September 9-10 th 2025: Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 8:30 am ET Location: InterContinental New York

TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit, September 17-18 th 2025: Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 1:20 pm ET



About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in bipolar depression, major depressive disorder, treatment resistant depression, and schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

