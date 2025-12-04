Alto Neuroscience Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08 - December 3, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that on December 2, 2025, the Compensation and Management Development Committee of Alto’s Board of Directors granted a new employee an option to purchase 150,000 shares of Alto’s common stock. The stock option was granted under Alto’s 2025 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the individual entering employment with Alto in accordance with NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

The stock option has an exercise price of $12.80 which is equal to the closing price of Alto’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder of the option vesting in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. Vesting of the stock option is subject to such employee’s continued service to Alto on each vesting date.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in bipolar depression, major depressive disorder, treatment resistant depression, and schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto’s Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.

Investor & Media Contact:

Nick Smith

investors@altoneuroscience.com

media@altoneuroscience.com