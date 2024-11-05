Altimmune to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 12, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 and will provide a business update.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on November 12 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

