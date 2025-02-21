SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on February 27, 2025

February 21, 2025 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on February 27 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

