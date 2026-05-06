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Altimmune to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 13, 2026

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 13 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

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Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
altimmune@realchemistry.com 


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