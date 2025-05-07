SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 13, 2025

May 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on May 13 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-849-5383
Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Maryland Earnings
