Altimmune to Present New Data on the Lipidomic Profile in Subjects Treated with Pemvidutide at The Liver Meeting® 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data showing reductions of multiple classes of atherogenic and cardio-inflammatory lipids in subjects treated with pemvidutide will be presented in a poster session at The Liver Meeting® 2024 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) in San Diego, CA taking place November 15-19, 2024. The data were derived from Altimmune’s 12-week Phase 1b randomized, placebo-controlled study in subjects with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), a precursor to the more serious metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The Company has completed enrollment in a Phase 2b efficacy trial of pemvidutide in patients with biopsy-confirmed F2/F3 MASH, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2025.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
|Title:
|Effect of Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, on Plasma Lipidomic Profiles in Subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD)
|Presenter:
|Dr. Sarah K. Browne, Vice President, Clinical Development, Altimmune
|Date/Time:
|Friday, November 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm PST
The poster will be available on the Events section of the Altimmune website at the time of the presentation.
About Pemvidutide
Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss, robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure, while preserving lean mass. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide recently completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
