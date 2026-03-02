SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that management will participate and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Monday, March 9, 2026 – One-on-one meetings
    Wednesday, March 11, 2026 – Fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET
  • Citizens Life Sciences Conference
    Tuesday, March 10, 2026 – One-on-one meetings
    Fireside chat at 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
    Wednesday, March 11, 2026 – One-on-one meetings only
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, March 12, 2026 – One-on-one meetings
    Fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats at the Leerink, Citizens and Barclays conferences will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Registered investors may request meetings on the dates noted above via their sales contacts at the respective banks.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
altimmune@realchemistry.com

Maryland Events
