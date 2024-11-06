SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA)
    Monday, November 11, 2024
    Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA)
    Wednesday, November 13, 2024
    Available for 1x1 meetings
    Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Vipin Garg
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

Investor Contacts:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com

Maryland Events
