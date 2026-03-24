AltaThera Pharmaceuticals Names Dr. Jim Perry as Pediatric Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AltaTheraPharmaceuticals--AltaThera Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company using innovative science to improve patient care and address serious and costly problems in healthcare, has named Dr. Jim Perry as Pediatric Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Perry will help advance education, accessibility, and clinical integration of the company’s Sotalol IV (sotalol hydrochloride injection) offering for pediatric electrophysiology specialists and congenital heart disease programs.

Dr. Perry is an internationally recognized pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist with more than 30 years of experience in congenital heart disease and cardiac rhythm disorders. After training at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Texas Children’s Hospital, he founded the pediatric electrophysiology program at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego and later served as Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Yale University. He has supported the cardiac program at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu and conducted NIH-funded translational research in computational modeling of congenital heart disease at the University of California, San Diego. He has also collaborated on emerging cardiovascular technologies including AI-enabled ECG analysis and surgical system development.

“Dr. Perry is a highly respected leader in pediatric electrophysiology,” said John W. Ellis II, CEO of AltaThera. “His clinical expertise and longstanding commitment to improving care for children with complex arrhythmias will be invaluable as we expand the impact of Sotalol IV in pediatric cardiology.”

“I’ve dedicated my career to improving care for children with heart rhythm disorders,” said Dr. Perry. “AltaThera’s work with intravenous sotalol offers an exciting opportunity to advance treatment options and help clinicians care for pediatric patients more efficiently and effectively.”

About AltaThera Pharmaceuticals

AltaThera is a pharmaceutical company using innovative science to improve patient care. The company aims to narrow the gap between scientific innovation and clinical decision-making by personalizing drug treatment so that the right patient can receive the right dose at the right time. www.altathera.com

Sotalol IV MAY CAUSE LIFE THREATENING PROARRYTHMIA and is associated with QT interval prolongation. Please see the full prescribing information including boxed warning, precautions, and contraindications at altathera.com/sotalol-iv-pi/.

Caleb Miller, marketing@altathera.com