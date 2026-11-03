Alpha Cognition to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET, after market close.

The company will issue a press release detailing its third quarter financial results and business highlights on that date. The financial results and accompanying materials will be available in the News section of the Alpha Cognition website.

Following the release, management will host a conference call to review financial and operating results.

Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039 International: 1-201-689-8470 Call me™ Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13752398&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1779554&tp_key=655b71f834 Phone Replay Dial In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with Access ID 13763403

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available three hours following the call via the Events section of the Alpha Cognition website.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), an indication for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL® is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the Company’s third quarter 2026 financial results announcement and conference call and the Company’s product development plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information:

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com