Alpha Cognition to Present Q1 2025 ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine) Launch Strategy Targeting the $2 Billion U.S. Alzheimer’s Long-Term Care Market During Investor Update Call

Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) ("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced it will host an investor update call on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 at 4pm EST to present its commercial launch strategy for ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), an FDA-approved treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). The call will focus on the company's plans to address the needs of a growing patient population within the $2 billion long-term care market in the U.S.





Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Time: 4pm ET

Webcast Registration: Click HERE to register

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the registration link above. A replay will also be accessible following the event on the Alpha Cognition website at www.alphacognition.com.

ZUNVEYL represents a significant advancement in Alzheimer’s care and it is only the second oral AD treatment to be approved in more than a decade. Alpha Cognition’s leadership team will provide key updates on the Q1 2025 commercial launch strategy, including market positioning, launch strategy, and long-term growth objectives. Additionally, key thought leaders who actively serve AD patients in long-term care will share their perspectives on the product’s potential impact within the evolving treatment landscape.

Presenters will include:

Michael McFadden , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Lauren D’Angelo , Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Dr. Hany Mohamed, Pharm. D, R. Ph, BCGP, BCMTMS: Dr. Mohamed is a Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist (BCGP) with over 20 years of long-term care pharmacy experience.

Dr. Mohamed is a Board-Certified Geriatric Pharmacist (BCGP) with over 20 years of long-term care pharmacy experience. Cathy Parker, MS, GNP-BC: Ms. Parker, a board-certified Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, has over 20 years of experience treating patients in long-term care settings.

About ZUNVEYL

ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine) is a twice-daily treatment designed to address the cognitive symptoms of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. By enhancing cholinergic function in the brain, ZUNVEYL supports memory, learning, and overall cognitive function, offering a meaningful improvement for patients and their caregivers.

Targeted for the long-term care market, ZUNVEYL is uniquely positioned to address the needs of a growing patient population in a segment valued at $2 billion annually in the United States. Alpha Cognition is committed to ensuring ZUNVEYL is accessible to patients and caregivers, supported by robust market access strategies and a dedicated commercial team.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

For more information, please visit www.alphacognition.com.

INDICATION

ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine) is a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

ZUNVEYL is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to benzgalantamine, galantamine, or any inactive ingredients in ZUNVEYL.

Warnings and Precautions

Serious Skin Reactions : Serious skin reactions (Stevens-Johnson syndrome and acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis) have been reported in patients receiving galantamine (the active metabolite of ZUNVEYL tablets). If signs or symptoms suggest a serious skin reaction, use of this drug should not be resumed and alternative therapy should be considered.

Serious skin reactions (Stevens-Johnson syndrome and acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis) have been reported in patients receiving galantamine (the active metabolite of ZUNVEYL tablets). If signs or symptoms suggest a serious skin reaction, use of this drug should not be resumed and alternative therapy should be considered. Cardiovascular conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may have vagotonic effects on the sinoatrial and atrioventricular nodes. These effects may manifest as bradycardia or heart block in patients both with and without known underlying cardiac conduction abnormalities. Syncopal episodes have been reported in association with the use of donepezil.

Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may have vagotonic effects on the sinoatrial and atrioventricular nodes. These effects may manifest as bradycardia or heart block in patients both with and without known underlying cardiac conduction abnormalities. Syncopal episodes have been reported in association with the use of donepezil. Peptic ulcer disease and gastrointestinal bleeding: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may increase gastric acid secretion. Patients should be monitored closely for active or occult gastrointestinal bleeding, especially those with a history of ulcer disease or those receiving concurrent nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may increase gastric acid secretion. Patients should be monitored closely for active or occult gastrointestinal bleeding, especially those with a history of ulcer disease or those receiving concurrent nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Genitourinary conditions: Although not observed in clinical trials of ZUNVEYL, bladder outflow obstruction may occur.

Although not observed in clinical trials of ZUNVEYL, bladder outflow obstruction may occur. Pulmonary conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, should be prescribed with care to patients with a history of asthma or obstructive pulmonary disease. Monitor for respiratory adverse effects.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions with galantamine tablets (≥5%) were nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, and decreased appetite.

Drug Interactions

Cholinesterase inhibitors, including galantamine, have the potential to interfere with the activity of anticholinergic medications. A synergistic effect may be expected when cholinesterase inhibitors are given concurrently with succinylcholine, similar neuromuscular blocking agents, or cholinergic agonists such as bethanechol.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ZUNVEYL. You can report side effects to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/MedWatch or call 1‑800‑FDA‑1088. Please click here for Full Prescribing Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the January investor update call, the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL , the long-term benefits of ZUNVEYL, the Company’s timing and planned activities and business strategy to launch ZUNVEYL, the potential timing for the availability of ZUNVEYL, the potential future developments of ZUNVEYL, the market size and demand for ZUNVEYL and the Company’s potential growth opportunities, capital requirements,. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form S-1/A registration statement as filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

