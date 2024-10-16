Alpha Cognition Receives Notice of Allowance for Composition-of-Matter Patent for ZUNVEYLTM for Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (CSE: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (Alpha Cognition “ACI”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 18/434,155, entitled “Coated Tablets for pH-Dependent Release of benzgalantamine,” which includes claims covering tablet forms of benzgalantamine (ZUNVEYL). This composition of matter patent, once issued, provides protection for the current formulation of ZUNVEYL and complements other patents that the company holds for benzgalantamine and provides protection in the United States through 2044. A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes the determination that the claimed invention is patentable, and a patent should be granted from an application.





This Notice of Allowance is a critical milestone in our mission to develop transformative therapies for Alzheimer’s disease. It not only recognizes the innovative nature of our research but also strengthens the Company’s ability to extend patent life beyond 2042 to 2044 in the United States market. The Company plans to pursue patent approvals throughout territories in the rest of the world for this invention.

“Allowance of this composition-of-matter patent application, covering a tablet form of benzgalantamine, provides another important layer of proprietary intellectual property protection for our lead asset, ZUNVEYL, an FDA-approved medication for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease,” said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a pre-commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it improves the function of neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. Benzgalantamine is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI, which latter candidate is expected to be out-licensed to Alpha Seven Therapeutics Inc. (“Alpha Seven”) a newly incorporated related entity.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s and Alpha Seven’s ability to obtain funding in an amount and on terms satisfactory to the Company to continue to implement its business plan, the Company’s potential uses of any funding it does receive, the Company’s ability to adequately implement its business plan upon receipt of funding, the Company’s and Alpha Seven’s ability to continue to pursue financings in the future, the Company’s future plans to uplist to Nasdaq, the Company’s continued conversations with strategic partners, the Company’s and Alpha Seven’s ability to obtain alternative and non-dilutive funding, the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s and Alpha Seven’s products. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding the ability of us and Alpha Seven to raise sufficient capital, including funding, to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL , risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL , risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL , risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL , risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL , risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form S-1 registration statement as filed with the SEC on June 14, 2024 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

Contacts



For further information:

Michael McFadden, CEO

Tel: 1-858-344-4375

info@alphacognition.com