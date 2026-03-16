Alpha Cognition (Nasdaq: ACOG) to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, March 26, 2026

Management to host conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 4:30pm ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET, after market close.

The company will issue a press release detailing its fourth quarter and full year financial results and business highlights on that date. The financial results and accompanying materials will be available in the News section of the Alpha Cognition website at www.alphacognition.com/investors/news/.

Following the release, management will host a conference call to review financial and operating results.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470

or

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13752398&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator, or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

The live audio webcast will be accessible here:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753776&tp_key=c7346c57d0

A replay of the earnings call is available after the conference call has ended.

Replay Dial-In:

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13758917

Replay Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753776&tp_key=c7346c57d0

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL® is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s [Form S-1/A registration statement as filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024 and available at www.sec.gov.] These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

For further information:

Investor Relations

IR@alphacognition.com

https://www.alphacognition.com/