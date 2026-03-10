Alnylam to Webcast TTR Investor Webinar

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will webcast its upcoming TTR Investor Webinar on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 9:30 am ET. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

The TTR Investor Webinar, marking one year since U.S. FDA approval of AMVUTTRA® in ATTR-CM, will highlight Alnylam’s progress in delivering for patients with ATTR-CM, as well as the long-term growth and durability of the Company’s flagship TTR franchise.

The webinar will feature Alnylam’s senior commercial and medical leaders, including:

Tolga Tanguler – Chief Commercial Officer

John Kennedy – SVP, TTR Franchise Global Commercialization Lead

Mark Soued – SVP, Head of U.S. & TTR Lead

Sameer Bansilal – VP, Medical Affairs, TTR Disease Area Lead

