Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity

− Achieved Third Quarter 2024 Global Net Product Revenues of $420 Million, Representing 34% Year-Over-Year Growth Compared to Q3 2023, Driven by Continued Momentum from TTR Business –

− Submitted Regulatory Applications in U.S. and EU for AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) for the Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy –

− Reiterated 2024 Financial Guidance, Including Combined Net Product Revenues of $1,575 Million to $1,650 Million –

“Alnylam continued to deliver robust results commercially and clinically in the third quarter. We achieved 34% year-over-year growth, with global net product revenues of $420 million, primarily driven by our TTR business. Further with TTR, we continued to share data for vutrisiran in ATTR-CM, with detailed HELIOS-B results presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, and supportive echocardiographic and biomarker data presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2024. We’re pleased to have submitted regulatory filings in the U.S. and EU, keeping us on track for a potential U.S. launch in early 2025 and other markets later in the year,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “We also made great strides with our pipeline, sharing new results today from the Phase 1 study of mivelsiran in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and initiating a Phase 1 study for ALN-HTT02 in adult patients with Huntington’s disease earlier in the third quarter. With this execution, we have continued to progress toward achieving our Alnylam P5x25 goals and becoming a leading global biotech company.”

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Significant Business Highlights

Commercial Performance

Total TTR: ONPATTRO® (patisiran) & AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran)

Continued growth momentum in total TTR, achieving global net product revenues for ONPATTRO and AMVUTTRA for the third quarter of $50 million and $259 million, respectively, which combined represent 34% TTR annual growth compared to Q3 2023.

Total Rare: GIVLAARI® (givosiran) & OXLUMO® (lumasiran)

Achieved global net product revenues for GIVLAARI and OXLUMO for the third quarter of $71 million and $40 million, respectively, which combined represent 34% Rare annual growth compared to Q3 2023.

R&D Highlights

Presented detailed results from the positive HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC). Additional data from HELIOS-B, including echocardiographic and biomarker data, were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2024 (HFSA). Based on these positive results, Alnylam submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) using a Priority Review Voucher, as well as a Type II Variation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC). Today announced positive initial results from the multiple dose portion of the Phase 1 study of mivelsiran in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Following a second 50 mg dose of mivelsiran at month 6, further reductions of sAPPβ were observed at month 7, with patients achieving greater than 90% lowering of sAPPβ. No new safety signals have been identified, and no significant abnormalities have been seen on CSF safety labs such as total protein and CSF white cell count, or on the exploratory biomarker neurofilament light chain.

in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Presented the design of the cAPPricorn-1 Phase 2 study of mivelsiran in patients with cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) at the 2024 International CAA Conference.

in patients with cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) at the 2024 International CAA Conference. Initiated a Phase 1 study of ALN-HTT02 in adult patients with Huntington’s disease. Exon1 targeting strategy and design of the Phase 1 study were presented at the European Huntington’s Disease Network (EHDN) & Enroll-HD 2024 Congress. Nonclinical data supporting the tolerability of deep and sustained HTT-lowering in wild-type nonhuman primates after single and repeated intrathecal administration of ALN-HTT02 were also shared.

in adult patients with Huntington’s disease. Today announced the decision to suspend further clinical development of ALN-KHK, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting ketohexokinase for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. This decision reflects portfolio prioritization efforts to allocate clinical, managerial and financial resources carefully to bring transformative medicines to patients.

Additional Business Updates

Alnylam hosted a TTR Investor Day featuring presentations from Alnylam senior leaders and an external expert related to the Company's TTR business.

Appointed Robert Hesslein as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Named one of Fast Company Top 100 Workplaces for Innovators in 2024.

Top 100 Workplaces for Innovators in 2024. Recognized by Science magazine as a Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year.

Upcoming Events

Alnylam will present additional findings from the ongoing Phase 1 study of ALN-TTRsc04 in patients with ATTR amyloidosis at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024. The Company plans to share its Phase 3 development plan for ALN-TTRsc04 in the first quarter of 2025.

Alnylam intends to initiate a Phase 2 study of mivelsiran in patients with Alzheimer’s disease at or around year-end.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net product revenues $ 420,146 $ 313,153 Net revenue from collaborations $ 57,387 $ 427,472 Royalty revenue $ 23,386 $ 9,905 GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (76,905 ) $ 213,867 Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (31,101 ) $ 277,804 GAAP Net (loss) income $ (111,570 ) $ 147,753 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (64,199 ) $ 228,534 GAAP Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.87 ) $ 1.18 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.50 ) $ 1.83 GAAP Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.87 ) $ 1.15 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.50 ) $ 1.74 For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Net Product Revenues

Three Months Ended September 30, Year over Year % Growth (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 As Reported At CER* ONPATTRO net product revenues $ 50,293 $ 81,589 (38)% (38)% AMVUTTRA net product revenues 258,590 148,680 74% 75% Total TTR net product revenues 308,883 230,269 34% 35% GIVLAARI net product revenues 71,043 54,148 31% 31% OXLUMO net product revenues 40,220 28,736 40% 40% Total Rare net product revenues 111,263 82,884 34% 34% Total net product revenues $ 420,146 $ 313,153 34% 35% * CER = Constant Exchange Rate, representing growth calculated as if the exchange rates had remained unchanged from those used in the third quarter 2023. CER is a non-GAAP measure.

Total net product revenues increased 34% and 35% at actual currency and CER, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, due to an increased number of patients receiving AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO, partially offset by a decrease in patients receiving ONPATTRO primarily driven by switching to AMVUTTRA.

Net Revenues from Collaborations

Net revenues from collaborations decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, due to less revenue recognized under our collaborations with Roche and Regeneron. During 2023, we recognized $310 million of revenue from the upfront payment we received from Roche and a $65 million cumulative adjustment from the $100 million milestone we received in connection with our Regeneron Collaboration for achieving certain criteria during early clinical development for mivelsiran (formerly ALN-APP).

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Cost of goods sold $ 81,980 $ 79,473 Cost of goods sold as a percentage of net product revenues 19.5 % 25.4 % Cost of collaborations and royalties $ 3,925 $ 4,836 GAAP research and development expenses $ 270,926 $ 253,179 Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 251,132 $ 224,024 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 220,993 $ 199,175 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 194,983 $ 164,393

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold as a percentage of net product revenues decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to higher costs in 2023 associated with cancelled manufacturing commitments and the impairment of ONPATTRO inventory that had been manufactured for future demand associated with the use of patisiran for the treatment of patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy for which we did not receive regulatory approval in the U.S., offset by increased rate of royalties payable on net sales of AMVUTTRA.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

GAAP and non-GAAP R&D expenses increased during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased costs associated with our preclinical activities as we develop our clinical pipeline of RNAi therapeutics targeting multiple tissues, increased clinical trial expenses associated with increased Phase 2 activities for the zilebesiran KARDIA-3 clinical trial, and increased employee compensation expenses.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to higher costs associated with marketing investments to promote our TTR therapies and prepare for the potential launch of AMVUTTRA for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, and employee compensation.

Other Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.78 billion as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2023, with the increase primarily due to improved operating performance and increased net proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with stock option exercises.

A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial results for the quarter is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

2024 Financial Guidance

Full year 2024 financial guidance is reiterated and consists of the following:

Combined net product revenues for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO1 $1,575 million - $1,650 million Net Product Revenue Growth vs. 2023 at reported FX rates1 27% to 33% Net Product Revenue Growth vs. 2023 at CER* 28% to 34% Net revenues from collaborations and royalties $575 million - $650 million GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $2,000 million - $2,150 million Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses2 $1,775 million - $1,875 million 1 Uses June 30, 2024 FX rates including: 1 EUR = 1.07 USD and 1 USD = 161 JPY 2 Primarily excludes $225 - $275 million of stock-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses *CER = Constant Exchange Rate, representing growth calculated as if the exchange rates had remained unchanged from those used in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. CER is a non-GAAP measure.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including expenses adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring gains outside the ordinary course of the Company’s business. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The items included in GAAP presentations but excluded for purposes of determining non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented in this press release are stock-based compensation expenses and realized and unrealized losses on marketable equity securities. The Company has excluded the impact of stock-based compensation expense, which may fluctuate from period to period based on factors including the variability associated with performance-based grants for stock options and restricted stock units and changes in the Company’s stock price, which impacts the fair value of these awards. The Company has excluded the impact of the realized and unrealized losses on marketable equity securities because the Company does not believe these adjustments accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations for the period in which such gains or losses are reported, as their sole purpose is to adjust amounts on the balance sheet.

Percentage changes in revenue growth at CER are presented excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates for investors to understand the underlying business performance. The current period’s foreign currency revenue values are converted into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates from the prior period.

The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance and are better able to compare the Company’s performance between periods. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided later in this press release.

About ONPATTRO® (patisiran)

ONPATTRO is an RNAi therapeutic that is approved in the United States and Canada for the treatment of adults with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. ONPATTRO is also approved in the European Union, Switzerland and Brazil for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with Stage 1 or Stage 2 polyneuropathy, and in Japan for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. ONPATTRO is an intravenously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR). It is designed to target and silence TTR messenger RNA, thereby reducing the production of TTR protein before it is made. Reducing the pathogenic protein leads to a reduction in amyloid deposits in tissues. For more information about ONPATTRO, including full Prescribing Information, visit ONPATTRO.com.

About AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran)

AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran) is an RNAi therapeutic approved in the United States for the treatment of adults with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. It is a double-stranded small interfering RNA (siRNA) that targets mutant and wild-type transthyretin (TTR) messenger RNA (mRNA). Using Alnylam’s Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry (ESC)-GalNAc-conjugate delivery platform, AMVUTTRA is designed for increased potency and high metabolic stability to allow for subcutaneous injection once every three months (quarterly). Results from the pivotal HELIOS-A Phase 3 study demonstrate AMVUTTRA rapidly reduces serum TTR levels, has the potential to reverse neuropathy impairment relative to baseline and improves other key measures of disease burden relative to external placebo in patients with the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. For more information about AMVUTTRA, including the full U.S. Prescribing Information, visit AMVUTTRA.com.

About GIVLAARI® (givosiran)

GIVLAARI (givosiran) is an RNAi therapeutic targeting aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1) approved in the United States and Brazil for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). GIVLAARI is also approved in the European Union for the treatment of AHP in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. In the pivotal study, GIVLAARI was shown to significantly reduce the rate of porphyria attacks that required hospitalizations, urgent healthcare visits or intravenous hemin administration at home compared to placebo. GIVLAARI is Alnylam’s first commercially available therapeutic based on its Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry ESC-GalNAc conjugate technology to increase potency and durability. GIVLAARI is administered via subcutaneous injection once monthly at a dose based on actual body weight and should be administered by a healthcare professional. GIVLAARI works by specifically reducing elevated levels of ALAS1 messenger RNA (mRNA), leading to reduction of toxins associated with attacks and other disease manifestations of AHP. For more information about GIVLAARI, including the full U.S. Prescribing Information, visit GIVLAARI.com.

About OXLUMO® (lumasiran)

OXLUMO (lumasiran) is an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1). HAO1 encodes glycolate oxidase (GO). Thus, by silencing HAO1 and depleting the GO enzyme, OXLUMO inhibits production of oxalate – the metabolite that directly contributes to the pathophysiology of PH1. OXLUMO utilizes Alnylam’s Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry (ESC)-GalNAc-conjugate technology, which enables subcutaneous dosing with increased potency and durability and a wide therapeutic index. OXLUMO has received regulatory approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary and plasma oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients and from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups. In the pivotal ILLUMINATE-A study, OXLUMO was shown to significantly reduce levels of urinary oxalate relative to placebo, with the majority of patients reaching normal or near-normal levels. In the ILLUMINATE-B pediatric Phase 3 study, OXLUMO demonstrated an efficacy and safety profile consistent to that observed in ILLUMINATE-A. In the ILLUMINATE-C study, OXLUMO resulted in substantial reductions in plasma oxalate in patients with advanced PH1. Across all three studies, injection site reactions (ISRs) were the most common drug-related adverse reaction. OXLUMO is administered via subcutaneous injection once monthly for three months, then once quarterly beginning one month after the last loading dose at a dose based on actual body weight. For patients who weigh less than 10 kg, ongoing dosing remains monthly. OXLUMO should be administered by a healthcare professional. For more information about OXLUMO, including the full U.S. Prescribing Information, visit OXLUMO.com.

About LNP Technology

Alnylam has licenses to Arbutus Biopharma lipid nanoparticle (LNP) intellectual property for use in RNAi therapeutic products using LNP technology.

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam’s RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Alnylam, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Alnylam Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical statements of fact regarding Alnylam’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects including, without limitation, statements regarding Alnylam’s expectations regarding the potential launch of AMVUTTRA for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy in the U.S. in early 2025 and in other countries later in 2025; Alnylam’s advancement towards its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy and aspiration to become a leading global biotech company; the potential for Alnylam to advance its research and development programs, including the timing of Alnylam’s presentation of data and sharing of the development plan for ALN-TTRsc04 and initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial for mivelsiran in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease; and Alnylam’s projected commercial and financial performance, including the expected range of net product revenues and net revenues from collaborations and royalties for 2024, and the expected range of aggregate annual GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses for 2024, should be considered forward-looking statements.

