Allurion to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (888) 330-3417 (domestic) or +1 (646) 960-0804 (international) and use Conference ID 1905455. To listen to the conference call via live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Allurion’s Investor Relations website at Allurion - Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by dialing (800) 770-2030 and using Access Code 1905455. The archived webcast will also be available on Allurion’s Investor Relations website mentioned above.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

