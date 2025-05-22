Alloy Therapeutics Enters Japanese Market by Establishing Operations at Shonan Health Innovation Park

US-based biotech ecosystems company establishes subsidiary in key Japanese market with launch of its first cell therapy base in Japan, a key modality for Alloy to fully advance its proprietary iCAR-T technology.

TOKYO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting edge drug discovery technologies, has recently opened its first location in Japan – at Shonan iPark in Kanagawa, one of the world’s most advanced research facilities, where it is establishing a cell therapy base.

To support its expansion into Japan, Alloy has formed Alloy Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and appointed Yoshihide Ishii (Victor Stone) as Chief Executive Officer of its Japanese subsidiary.

Building on collaboration with Takeda announced in November 2024, Alloy will advance cell therapy leveraging its proprietary iCAR-T technology. Originating with the groundbreaking iPSC research of Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka, the iCAR-T platform was developed through the T-CiRA program, led by Professor Shin Kaneko of Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) in collaboration with Takeda. The iCAR-T platform is noteworthy for (1) being the first iPS CAR-T technology to consistently deliver superior potency over autologous CAR-T in animal studies, and (2) enabling ‘off-the-shelf’ product profiles that significantly lower costs and increase access. Now, Alloy offers democratized access to this powerful cell therapy engine, combining best-in-class science with a fully integrated, scalable drug development platform.

Alloy’s iPS Center of Excellence

As of this spring, 10 key members from Takeda’s iCAR-T program have formally joined Alloy as founding members of Alloy Cell Therapies, creating the core of a fully integrated drug discovery program leveraging the iCAR-T platform.

Alloy further welcomes Dr. Michael Kalos as an Executive Venture Partner of 82VS Venture Studios and a trusted advisor to Alloy Cell Therapies.

Michael Kalos – Distinguished BioPharma Executive with key roles that span academia, pharma, and various biotech firms. Contributions include key discoveries that have shaped Immune Oncology and CAR-T development.

“Cell Therapy has always been a key modality on our Technology roadmap, and we are thrilled with our partnership with Takeda and Kyoto University,” said Errik Anderson, the CEO and founder of Alloy. “We are impressed with how advanced Cell Therapy is in Japan and we are excited to have the iCAR-T members join Alloy as the core members of Alloy’s iPS Center of Excellence.”

“Cell Therapies gave us a compelling reason to establish our site in Japan. Cell Therapy is a stronghold in Japan, and this collaboration will allow Alloy to project the capabilities of Japanese science to the global biopharma markets,” added Victor Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Alloy Japan. “Japan has many untapped strengths beyond Cell Therapies. Alloy will continue to expand its activities to leverage that potential, as well as build our franchise in this key market.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

Victor Stone (Yoshihide Ishii)

Chief Executive Officer of Alloy Japan

Email: celltherapies@alloytx.com

Chris Bedi

Head of Strategic Marketing and Product Management

Email: communications@alloytx.com

Daniel Bogler

Email: AlloyTherapeutics-TYO@fgsglobal.com