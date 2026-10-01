Allogenetics Appoints Dr. Olaf Schermeier as Chairman of the Advisory Board

Hanover, Germany, October 01, 2026 – Allogenetics today announced the appointment of Olaf Schermeier, PhD, as Chairman of its Advisory Board. Dr. Schermeier brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including deep expertise in healthcare technology, organ replacement therapies and transplantation. He joins at a key moment, as ALG-115, an ex vivo donor-organ gene therapy candidate, transitions from preclinical stage towards first-in-human clinical trials in lung transplantation. By modifying the donor organ prior to transplantation, ALG-115 is designed as a one-time treatment to prevent rejection while protecting graft immunocompetence, with the goal of eliminating the need for life-long immunosuppression.

“Olaf brings a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem surrounding organ failure and transplantation. His unique perspective combines healthcare technology development, global R&D, and strategic investments, with a unifying focus on technologies that support, replace and restore organ function,” said Oliver Ernst, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Allogenetics. “Olaf’s insights and guidance will be instrumental in shaping our pipeline trajectory and progressing ALG-115 through clinical development and transplant workflow integration.”

“Rather than relying solely on lifelong immunosuppression, Allogenetics is pursuing a fundamentally different approach: targeting the donor organ itself to prevent graft rejection,” said Olaf Schermeier, PhD, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Allogenetics. “Throughout my career, I have experienced the profound impact of organ failure on patients and their families. I believe the Allogenetics platform has the potential to become a game changer in transplantation, improving both the longevity of transplanted organs and the quality of life for patients worldwide. I look forward to working closely with this impressive team to help translate this innovative approach into longer, healthier lives for transplant patients.”

Dr. Schermeier is a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive technical, strategic, and leadership experience across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. He held several senior leadership positions at Fresenius Medical Care, including serving on the Management Board as CEO of Research & Development and later as CEO of Critical Care & Ventures, where he led innovation, business development, and strategic investments in emerging healthcare technologies, including regenerative medicine and xenotransplantation. Earlier in his career, Dr. Schermeier held senior positions at Dräger Medical, Biotronik, and Charité – University Hospital Berlin. He also brings extensive board and advisory experience across a range of medtech and healthcare companies.

About Allogenetics

Allogenetics’ mission is to enable longer and healthier lives for transplant patients by fine-tuning the balance between immune tolerance and protection. We are advancing an ex vivo gene therapy designed as a one-time treatment to modify the donor organ. Our goal is to reduce and potentially eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression and thereby improving graft survival and patient quality of life.

The company’s proprietary technology platform enables a calibrated knockdown of cell-surface antigen presentation (MHC class I and II) to evade graft rejection while retaining full immune competence. Building on compelling proof-of-concept in animal models, we will bring our novel organ-agnostic approach into human clinical trials, starting with lung grafts. By leveraging our immune-tolerance approach we are building a new path toward addressing life-threatening conditions and the global organ shortage crisis.

For more information, please contact:

Trophic Communications

Janet Tait or Stephanie May

Tel: +49 171 185 56 82

Email: allogenetics@trophic.eu

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