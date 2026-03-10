SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alligator Bioscience Strengthens Intellectual Property Protection for Bispecific Antibody Platform

March 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent covering Alligator's proprietary bispecific antibody format. The granted patent provides protection for the structural design of tetravalent bispecific antibodies capable of dual antigen binding.

The patent covers a versatile antibody architecture designed to enable stable and efficient assembly of bispecific antibodies, including configurations targeting immune modulators and tumor-associated antigens. This platform is intended to support the development of next-generation immunotherapies across a range of oncology indications and combination strategies.

The bispecific antibody format covered by the patent underpins multiple programs within Alligator's research platform and has already demonstrated external validation. In September 2025, Alligator entered into an evaluation and option agreement covering the RUBY™ antibody format, highlighting the commercial and strategic interest in Alligator's antibody engineering capabilities.

"This patent grant strengthens the intellectual property foundation around our bispecific antibody platform and highlights the value of our technology beyond mitazalimab," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "It supports our strategy to build long-term value through our innovative antibody formats, both within our own pipeline and through partnerships, as exemplified by the RUBY™ agreement."

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:30 p.m. CET on 10 March 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience strengthens intellectual property protection for bispecific antibody platform

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Intellectual property Immuno-oncology Patents
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Immuno-oncology
J&J Wins Third National Priority Approval for Multiple Myeloma Combo
March 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Composite contemporary collage statue of justice themis femida on the background of the target as the concept and idea of justice and law. High quality photo
Patents
Moderna Notches Much-Needed Win in COVID-19 Patent Spat With Roivant
March 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Exclusive artwork banner creative collage of hands hold alarm clock deadline payment limit dollar bag exchange finance earnings.
Patents
Merck’s Keytruda Likely Has a Few Extra Years of Dominance, With Billions on the Line
February 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong