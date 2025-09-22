Alligator Announces Final 30-Month OPTIMIZE-1 Results Highlighting the Potential of Mitazalimab in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)(Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced final results from the OPTIMIZE-1 trial evaluating its lead asset, mitazalimab, in combination with mFOLFIRINOX chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The OPTIMIZE-1 study has consistently demonstrated promising clinical activity throughout its course. The final read-out confirms that mitazalimab in combination with standard chemotherapy continues to deliver encouraging efficacy outcomes, with durable responses and survival rates that compare favorably to historical benchmarks.

These results further strengthen the rationale for advancing mitazalimab into a pivotal Phase 3 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer.

After a median follow-up of 33 months, two patients remained on treatment and 8 in long-term survival follow up resulting in a 30-month overall survival (OS) rate of 21%. The final readout confirms data maturity, demonstrating both primary and secondary efficacy endpoints that compare favorably with historical controls. As previously reported, the objective response rate (ORR) was 54.4% (42.1% confirmed). The median duration of response was 12.6 months, with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.8 months. Median OS reached 14.9 months, with OS rates of 58%, 37%, 26%, and 21% at 12, 18, 24, and 30 months, respectively-an unprecedented outcome in this hard-to-treat cancer. These results underscore a durable benefit, with a meaningful proportion of patients achieving long-term survival beyond two years.