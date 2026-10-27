Allergan Aesthetics Announces 2026 Grant Recipients of The Confidence Collective, Funded by BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA)

Since its inception, The Confidence Collective has supported more than 500 women entrepreneurs and awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to fuel business growth and empower confidence.

In 2026 alone, BOTOX® Cosmetic awarded 20 women entrepreneurs each with a $20,000 grant to help advance their business goals.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the 20 grant recipients who each received $20,000 from BOTOX® Cosmetic through The Confidence Collective: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs. This ongoing initiative is dedicated to closing the confidence gap and accelerating business growth for women founders.

In The Confidence Collective's fourth year, 250 women entrepreneurs received coaching, practical tools and guidance across specialized business tracks while building connections with fellow founders and expert mentors. After the multiweek program, a panel of Allergan Aesthetics executives and aesthetic provider entrepreneurs selected 20 participants to each receive a $20,000 grant from BOTOX® Cosmetic to help advance their business goals.

"This year's cohort brought extraordinary talent and commitment to the program, making the grant selection process equally challenging and rewarding. Each of the 20 grant recipients stood out for their dedication, enthusiasm and vision, and we're proud to be a part of their entrepreneurial journey," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, president, global Allergan Aesthetics and senior vice president, AbbVie. "Through access to The Confidence Collective, winners not only received confidence-boosting capital, but they also made lifetime connections with fellow entrepreneurs along the way, which reinforces BOTOX® Cosmetic's commitment to building long-term networks of confidence. We're excited to celebrate our 2026 grant recipients and see where their journeys take them next."

The Confidence Collective's 2026 grant recipients include:

"I'm so grateful to The Confidence Collective for believing in me and my business. As a Latina- and Native American-founded food and beverage brand, we live by 'lo mío es tuyo,' meaning 'what's mine is yours,' and that's exactly how this community made me feel," said Stefanie Garcia Turner, co-founder of Tuyyo Foods and 2026 grant recipient. "The coaching, mentorship, and workshops gave me the tools, networks and confidence to keep pursuing our business goals. Receiving the $20,000 grant feels surreal and will have a huge impact on our small business as we bring culturally rooted, better-for-you foods to more tables. BOTOX® Cosmetic doesn't just talk about supporting businesses, the brand invests in it and truly shows up for women entrepreneurs like me."

This year's winners gathered for a virtual Celebration Summit with networking opportunities and breakout coaching sessions led by industry experts and entrepreneurs. The summit recognized each grant recipient's achievements while further underscoring the program's commitment to inspiring confidence.

The aesthetic provider entrepreneurs who served as mentors and contributed to the winner selection process were board-certified nurse practitioner, Shawna Chrisman, board-certified physician associate, Jennifer Cobbs; board-certified physician, Dr. Lisa Espinoza; board-certified physician associate, Neekan Rivera; and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Lycia Thornburg.

The Confidence Collective was created by BOTOX® Cosmetic to help address barriers women entrepreneurs often face as they build and scale their businesses. Since 2023, BOTOX® Cosmetic has provided more than 500 women entrepreneurs with business-building resources and community connections to support their growth and has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants.

Visit botoxcosmetic.com/real-impact to learn more about The Confidence Collective. Follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube, where the entrepreneurs and their businesses will continue to be spotlighted throughout the year.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT INFORMATION

APPROVED USES



BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby) or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 800-678-1605.

See BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Ember Garrett 714-246-3525 garrett_ember@allergan.com Investors: Liz Shea 847-935-2211 liz.shea@abbvie.com

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SOURCE AbbVie