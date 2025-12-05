AlidaBio Introduces the EpiPlex™ Duo-Mod™ Service for Concurrent m6A and Inosine Mapping with Integrated RNA Expression Profiling

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlidaBio today announced the launch of the EpiPlex™ Duo-Mod™ Service, a turnkey offering that maps and quantifies m6A and inosine RNA modifications alongside RNA expression in a single integrated report. The service is designed for researchers who need sensitive RNA modification detection, relative quantitation, and high-quality RNA-seq data from precious clinical samples including fresh frozen tissue and FFPE tissue.

RNA modifications are increasingly recognized as clinically relevant biomarkers, revealing immune dysregulation in autoimmune disease, early oncogenic signaling, and RNA misprocessing in neurodegeneration, insights often missed by DNA, RNA expression, or protein analyses alone.

The EpiPlex Duo-Mod Service applies AlidaBio's proximity barcoding and enrichment chemistry to profile m6A, inosine and gene expression from the same RNA input. This unified analysis enables researchers to identify genes with matched expression yet divergent modification states, assess coordinated shifts across modification types, and examine how modification stoichiometry relates to transcriptional changes. All results are delivered through an EpiScout™ HTML report that includes publication-quality figures, along with FASTQ, BAM, BED, tsv and vcf files for downstream analysis.

"By combining multi-mod detection with RNA expression in one workflow, the EpiPlex Duo-Mod Service makes it much easier for scientists to interpret how the epitranscriptome shapes functional outcomes, since RNA modifications capture regulatory events, such as altered stability, translation efficiency, or RNA localization, that cannot be inferred from expression levels alone," said Dr. Gudrun Stengel, CEO of AlidaBio. "Our goal is to give researchers the clearest possible picture from the smallest possible amount of RNA, with robust quantitation powered by our spike-in standards and EpiScout analysis."

Early-access users report accelerated discovery and improved interpretability of RNA modification data.

"Collaborating with AlidaBio's RNA modification profiling service helped us rapidly generate, interpret, and visualize epitranscriptomic data in a way that strengthened our mechanistic story and supported our Frontiers in Genetics publication. EpiPlex has been an invaluable platform for advancing our research," said Dr. Akira Sassa, Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Science at Chiba University. His group studies the connection between RNA editing and DNA repair.

"Making robust, transcriptome-wide RNA modification profiling available as a service has the potential to lower the barrier for many labs, helping to accelerate discoveries and broaden the impact of epitranscriptomics across different areas of biology. The support we have received from the AlidaBio Team so far has been really valuable for our projects," according to Dr. Ina Anreiter, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Toronto. Dr. Anreiter is interested in the epitranscriptomic regulation of behaviour, stress response, and biological embedding.

"AlidaBio's RNA modification profiling service provided rapid, high-quality epitranscriptomic data that we could readily integrate with our other datasets, helping us refine our understanding of how targeted therapies can influence ageing-related pathways in the brain," said Eloy Santos-Pujol of the Cancer Epigenetics Group, Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute.

Large-scale studies continue to underscore the translational potential of RNA modifications. For example, in a recent comprehensive survey of 162 localized primary prostate tumors, Xin Xu et al (Nat Genet. 2025 Apr;57(4):934-948) showed that global and locus-specific m6A patterns strongly correlate with tumor aggression, progression risk, and patient outcomes, suggesting m6A as a prognostic biomarker for prostate cancer. "To move into the clinic, we need sensitive and robust m6A assays," says the study's corresponding co-author Dr. Hansen He, Professor in the Department of Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto and Senior Scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center - University Health Network. "We tested AlidaBio's EpiPlex assay, and it appears to excel at both."

The EpiPlex Duo-Mod Service supports m6A and inosine mapping from as little as 20 ng mRNA or 250 ng total RNA and accepts human, mouse, and rat samples, with additional species available upon request. AlidaBio performs the complete workflow, from RNA extraction and library preparation through sequencing and data processing, ensuring consistency across projects. Additional custom bioinformatics analysis is available upon request. Standard turnaround time is 6–8 weeks, with an expedited 4-week option.

