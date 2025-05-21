Alfred E. Mann Charities Gives $12 Million for Cell and Gene Therapy Research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

The Alfred E. Mann Cell and Gene Therapy Research Endowment and Alfred E. Mann Cell and Gene Therapy Research Fund boost the hospital’s position as a national leader in pediatric cell and gene therapy research and treatment.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alfred E. Mann Charities has made a generous gift of $12 million to establish the Alfred E. Mann Cell and Gene Therapy Research Endowment and the Alfred E. Mann Cell and Gene Therapy Research Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This investment in innovative research will have far-reaching benefits for children today and for generations to come.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is a national leader in pediatric cell and gene therapy research and treatment. The hospital offers more state-of-the-art, FDA-approved cell and gene therapy treatments than any other pediatric hospital on the West Coast, providing life-changing solutions for children diagnosed with a variety of devastating conditions including cancer, blood disorders, congenital blindness, sickle cell disease, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“I am deeply grateful for this impactful and important gift from Alfred E. Mann Charities to support field-leading pediatric research at our organization,” says Children's Hospital Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano. “As a renowned research institution, Children's Hospital Los Angeles has a long history of bringing cell and gene therapy innovations to children, adolescents, and young adults. This is truly an investment in creating hope and building healthier futures for children.”

Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which currently offers 10 cell and gene therapy treatments with more on the way, has played a role in developing gene therapies, including participating in the clinical trials that paved the way for the first FDA-approved gene therapy to treat hemophilia B, a cell therapy used to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and a pioneering gene therapy that offers the potential to restore vision in children with inherited retinal disorders.

Alfred E. Mann Charities has made significant contributions to CHLA’s research enterprise over the years. In 2023, Mann Charities established the USC Alfred E. Mann - CHLA Joint Research Fund, a $40 million biomedical research and innovation partnership between the two institutions. In addition, Mann Charities established the Alfred E. Mann Family Foundation Chair in Cancer Research and the Alfred E. Mann Family Foundation Zebrafish Laboratory, both of which support leading-edge research in the fight against childhood cancers and other diseases.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. We are proud to support the incredible scientific advances that the organization is making and will continue to make,” say Michael Dreyer, President of Alfred E. Mann Charities, and Anoosheh Bostani, Executive Vice President of Alfred E. Mann Charities. “We hope this investment in cell and gene therapies will pave the way for more discoveries that improve and save children’s lives.”

CHLA’s specialized medical expertise is vital in pediatric cell and gene therapy research and treatment, helping to ensure the best possible outcomes for children and young adults. CHLA teams work together across the hospital to provide comprehensive and personalized care for each patient and family.

“I sincerely appreciate Alfred E. Mann Charities, including President Michael Dreyer and Executive Vice President Anoosheh Bostani,” says Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at CHLA. “Their profound generosity, leadership, and commitment to pediatric health will have a long-lasting impact on the children and families who depend on Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

