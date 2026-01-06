Alesta to Highlight ALE1 Clinical Progress at 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Lead program ALE1 for hypophosphatasia (HPP) progressing through the clinic with a Ph1/2a study currently ongoing in healthy volunteers; HPP patients expected to be dosed in H1 2026

Second therapeutic candidate for large unmet indication under development

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alesta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative small-molecule therapies for underserved diseases, provided a corporate and clinical update in advance of its presentation at the 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, at 11:30 a.m. PT. During the presentation, Chief Executive Officer Ilan Ganot will provide an overview of the Company and upcoming milestones. The Company’s lead program, ALE1 for hypophosphatasia (HPP), entered clinical development in 2025, and initial Phase 1/2a clinical data in HPP patients are expected by H2 2026. A second clinical candidate for an indication with a large unmet need is also under development.

“Since closing our EUR65 million Series A in December 2024, co-led by Frazier Life Sciences and Droia Ventures, Alesta has delivered meaningful progress highlighted by the entry of ALE1 into clinical development,” said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer of Alesta Therapeutics. “Initial data from our ALE1 healthy volunteer study demonstrate a favorable safety profile, reinforcing our confidence as we move into patient studies. With Clinical Trial Application (CTA) clearances now secured in both the United Kingdom and Germany, we expect the second part of the ALE1 Phase 1/2a study to commence and dose patients in 1H 2026. We also plan to meet with the FDA this year as we refine our global regulatory strategy.

“In parallel with our ALE1 efforts, we are developing a second therapeutic candidate for another large indication with a major unmet need. Supported by a strong cash position, Alesta is well resourced to advance our pipeline and deliver significant clinical and corporate milestones during 2026.”

The company’s lead asset, ALE1, is a unique, orally active therapeutic candidate for HPP, a rare genetic disorder caused by mutations in the ALPL gene. This serious condition leads to defective bone and tooth mineralization, resulting in fragile bones, early tooth loss, and, in adults, clinically significant muscle weakness and fatigue. Prevalence is estimated to be around 50,000 patients in the US, and approximately 75,000 in Europe (including the UK).

An ALE1 healthy volunteer clinical study was initiated in October 2025, and safety results have been favorable and supportive of continued development. The Company plans to initiate a single-ascending-dose/multiple-ascending-dose (SAD/MAD) study in HPP patients in 1H 2026. The Company will continue generating ALE1 clinical data during 2026, including pharmacokinetic, biomarker, and clinical observations. Together with insights from the ongoing healthy volunteer study and an ongoing HPP patient observational study, these data are expected to inform the ALE1 clinical development path and Phase 2b/3 design.

Beyond HPP, Alesta has identified a compelling opportunity in another indication with a major unmet need and millions of patients worldwide. It expects to advance a development candidate towards the clinic during 2026. This second program will also utilize a small molecule and will benefit from similarities to ALE1, including similar clinical and regulatory pathways.

Alesta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel oral small-molecule therapies for underserved diseases. The company’s lead asset, ALE1, is being developed for hypophosphatasia (HPP), a rare genetic disorder with significant unmet need. For more information, visit https://alestatherapeutics.com/.

