AleraCare and Pure Healthcare Complete Merger, Creating a Leading National Platform for Ambulatory Infusion and Specialty Care

PHOENIX & TAYLORSVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AleraCare, a leading provider of infusion and specialty pharmacy services across the U.S., and Pure Healthcare, a leading national medical group that delivers healthcare services for individuals with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and other autoimmune conditions, today announced the completion of their previously announced merger.

The transaction unites two clinically focused organizations with aligned missions—to deliver better outcomes, greater affordability, and a superior patient experience for individuals requiring complex therapies.

“Today marks a major step forward for patients, physicians and our payor partners who depend on timely, coordinated access to advanced therapies,” said Joe Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. “By uniting AleraCare and Pure Healthcare, we’re pairing world-class clinical talent with scalable operations and technology—so patients can start therapy sooner, providers can practice with confidence, and payors can realize meaningful value in the right site of care. Our shared culture is built on clinical excellence, accountability, and empathy; that’s what will power our next chapter.”

“This combination creates one of the most capable, patient-centered infusion and specialty-care platforms in the country,” said Andrew Goldman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hildred. “AleraCare and Pure Healthcare share a commitment to clinical excellence, operational discipline, and delivering therapies in the most effective setting.” Stephen Hallenbeck, Partner at Hildred, added, “We look forward to supporting the team as they continue expanding access, strengthening provider partnerships, and driving value for patients and payors nationwide.”

“We are proud to partner with Hildred to accelerate the growth of a national platform built on what has always defined Pure Healthcare—our patient-obsessed culture,” said Josh Tandy, Managing Partner at Build Capital Partners. “By doing what is right for the patient and being strong partners to the specialists, pharmaceutical innovators, supply organizations, and technology teams that support their care, we will continue to define the standard for excellence across the industry.”

Key benefits of the combined company include:

National Reach: A scaled platform spanning 14 states and 77 ambulatory infusion centers, with expanding home and alternate-site services.

Comprehensive Therapy Portfolio: Broad coverage across immunology, neurology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, ophthalmology, and other complex disease states.

Integrated Partner Network: A single contracting and operational platform supporting payors, providers, and biopharma with faster speed-to-therapy and improved patient adherence.

Technology and Data Leadership: AI-enabled platforms for scheduling, benefits verification, and real-time clinical outcomes tracking — delivering smarter, faster, and more personalized care coordination.

Unified Team and Culture: A mission-driven workforce focused on safety, compassion, and delivering exceptional patient experiences.

The company has begun its integration program, ensuring uninterrupted patient care and consistent communication with referring providers, payors, and industry partners. Branding, system, and digital integration efforts are underway, with the unified brand to be announced at a future date.

Holland & Knight served as legal counsel for AleraCare. Kunzler Bean & Adamson served as legal counsel and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as financial advisor for Pure Healthcare.

Leadership & Governance

The newly combined company is led by Joe Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors is comprised of Joe Cosgrove, Hildred and BUILD Capital Partners.

About AleraCare

AleraCare is a leading provider of infusion treatments and pharmacy services for high-need and medically complex populations. The company’s core lines of business include ambulatory infusion centers, home infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy. AleraCare provides care to patients in over 30 locations across six states throughout the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico and Utah. For more information, please visit www.aleracare.com.

About Pure Healthcare

Pure Healthcare, founded by BUILD Capital Partners in 2018, is a national medical group dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and improving outcomes for patients with complex chronic and autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s. A leader in infusion therapy, Pure Healthcare operates Pure Infusion Suites alongside specialty clinics in rheumatology and neurology, including Memory Treatment Centers and Montana Arthritis Centers. Through strategic payer partnerships, streamlined authorizations, and a commitment to personalized, high-quality care, Pure Healthcare delivers measurable value to patients, providers, and payors nationwide. Learn more at www.pureinfusionsuites.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the combined company. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts

AleraCare Media Relations – Mike Geller, Profile Advisors, mgeller@profileadvisors.com.

Pure Healthcare Media Relations – Andy Sortor, VP of Revenue Growth & Communications, andys@purehealthcare.com.