Alentis Therapeutics Receives FDA IND Clearance for ALE.P02, a Novel CLDN1-ADC for the Treatment of Squamous Cancers

October 2, 2024 | 
2 min read

First anti-Claudin-1 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to enter the clinic

Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients expected to start Q1 2025

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Alentis Therapeutics (“Alentis”), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Claudin-1 positive (CLDN1+) tumors and organ fibrosis, announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an IND application for ALE.P02, an anti-CLDN1 ADC with a tubulin inhibitor payload. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with CLDN1+ squamous tumors is expected to start during the first quarter of 2025.


ADCs have shown great potential in the treatment of cancer,” said Luigi Manenti, Chief Medical Officer of Alentis.Squamous cancers originating in the head and neck, cervix, esophagus and lung are characterized by high CLDN1 expression, and ALE.P02 provides a first-in-class opportunity for these patients who need new therapies after first-line treatment fails.

Anti-CLDN1 ADCs are exciting because they address the urgent need for novel targets in the ADC space,” added Tony Mok, Professor of Clinical Oncology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “ALE.P02 is particularly promising for squamous cancers, including HNSCC and NSCLC, where CLDN1 is often overexpressed. The unmet medical need in these indications is significant, and I look forward to the results of the Phase 1/2 study.

Dr. Roberto Iacone, Chief Executive Officer of Alentis said, “ALE.P02, entering the clinic, marks a significant advancement in our oncology pipeline. We can maximize our development plan by leveraging insights from human clinical trials of lixudebart (ALE.F02), used as the backbone antibody for Alentis’ ADCs.”

Dr. Iacone added, For our second ADC program, ALE.P03, with its topoisomerase I inhibitor payload, we plan to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in 2025.

About ALE.P02
ALE.P02 is a first-in-class ADC designed by linking a tubulin inhibitor, a potent cancer drug, to our antibody that specifically targets a unique CLDN1 epitope exposed on cancer cells. This combination could be a powerful new tool to fight the many squamous cancers that overexpress CLDN1 with less toxicity than traditional cancer drugs.

About Alentis Therapeutics
Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis. CLDN1 is a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease. Alentis is the leading company pioneering anti-CLDN1 antibodies and ADCs to modify and reverse the course of disease.

Alentis was founded based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered at the pharma-biotech hub in Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US. Visit www.alentis.ch

Contacts

For more information please contact:

Alentis Therapeutics
Sariette Witte
sariette.witte@alentis.ch
+41 78 245 7310

O Public Relations GmbH
O’Patrick Wilson
o@os-pr.com
+41 78 888 4332

