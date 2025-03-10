SUBSCRIBE
Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Marc Goodman, Senior Managing Director, Neuroscience, is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. ET Monday, March 10, 2025. To view the live webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. Following the fireside chat, the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX-248, ADX-743, ADX-631, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

Contacts

Investor & Media Contact:
Laura Nichols
Tel: (781) 257-3060
investorrelations@aldeyra.com

Massachusetts Events
