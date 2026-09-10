Alchemab Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Dr Ben Porter-Brown as CMO to Propel the Clinical Advancement of Its Pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical-stage biotech Alchemab Therapeutics has appointed experienced pharma and biotech leader Dr Ben Porter-Brown as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to accelerate the clinical development of the company’s pipeline of highly novel antibody therapeutics.

Alchemab is discovering and developing first-in-class drugs through its Resiliome™ platform, which combines the world's largest immune database derived from disease-resilient individuals with advanced AI and lab validation to identify naturally occurring protective auto-antibodies in people with unusual resistance to hard-to-treat diseases.

The company’s first asset, ATLX-1282 – a first-in-class drug for ALS licensed to Eli Lilly and Company – progressed from discovery to the clinic in less than three years, highlighting the power of Alchemab’s human-first approach. Initiation of a Phase 1 trial for ATLX-2847 – a first-in-class PGDH inhibitor for muscle atrophy – is anticipated by the end of 2026, with a deep pipeline of preclinical assets following on.

Porter-Brown brings more than 20 years of drug development experience through preclinical and translational sciences to late-stage clinical programmes in multiple immune-mediated diseases, and joins Alchemab from ImageneBio, where he served as Chief Medical Officer.

Porter-Brown previously held senior medical leadership positions across biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He started his pharma career at Roche, his last role there being Global Head of Infectious Diseases for late-stage development. He then moved into biotech with Kymab and continued as VP and Global Project Head following their acquisition by Sanofi, before joining MoonLake as Chief Medical Officer. He received his medical degree from Imperial College London, along with a degree in Pharmacology from the University of London.

Jane Osbourn, CEO of Alchemab, said, “Ben is an exceptional development executive and has a great track record of advancing innovative therapies from early clinical development through to late-stage studies and building high-performing clinical teams. We are delighted to have him on board, and are looking forward to benefiting from his experience, creativity and collaborative approach to support the continued progression of our Resiliome-derived clinical pipeline and development capabilities.”

Porter-Brown said, “I was immediately attracted by Alchemab’s unique approach to finding truly novel treatments for diseases where there is such pressing unmet need, and the rapid progress they have already made getting into the clinic. I’m excited to bring my experience of clinical development to support such a focused, smart team and contribute to the company’s growth at this key inflection point.”

About Alchemab

Founded in 2019, Alchemab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to medicine – resiliomics – grounded in the biology of human resilience. The company’s Resiliome™ platform integrates the world's largest antibody database derived from disease-resilient individuals with advanced AI and lab validation to identify and characterise the antibodies that protect them. By pioneering this approach, Alchemab has generated a broad pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets for hard-to-treat diseases. Find out more at alchemab.com

Media contact: Kat Arney press@firstcreatethemedia.com