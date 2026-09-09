Aktis Oncology to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktis Oncology, Inc. (“Aktis”), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology, will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer 4th Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Aktis website at investors.aktisoncology.com. An archived replay of the event will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Aktis’ Radioconjugate Platform

Aktis has developed a proprietary, isotope-agnostic miniprotein radioconjugate platform to selectively deliver the tumor-killing properties of radioisotopes to targeted tumors. Aktis’ therapeutic miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to maximize anticancer activity through high tumor penetration coupled with internalization and retention in cancer cells, while rapidly clearing from normal organs and tissues. The Aktis platform further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Leveraging this platform, and its patient-first end-to-end clinical supply chain built for resiliency and scalability, Aktis is advancing a pipeline of next-generation targeted radiopharmaceuticals to address the unmet needs of patients across a broad spectrum of solid tumors.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis’ most advanced clinical-stage pipeline program, AKY-1189, is a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting Nectin-4, with multi-indication potential across multiple tumor types, including locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, breast cancer, and other solid tumor cancers. Aktis’ second clinical-stage pipeline program, AKY-2519, is a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting B7-H3 expressing tumors, including prostate, lung, and other solid tumors. Aktis has a discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage Aktis’ miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of its proprietary pipeline. For more information, please visit www.aktisoncology.com.

Media contact:

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Liz Melone

617-256-6622

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Investor contact:

Precision AQ

Alex Lobo

212-698-8802

Alex.lobo@precisionaq.com