Aktis Oncology Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Mary Thistle to its Board of Directors

Biotechnology leader brings over 25 years of operational, financial and business development experience to support the Company’s growth strategy

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, an oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced the appointment of Mary Thistle to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“I am excited to join Aktis’ Board of Directors at this pivotal time in the Company’s growth,” said Ms. Thistle. “Aktis’ lead programs aimed to address significant unmet need in large patient populations, together with its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate capabilities, uniquely position the company in an exciting new category of anticancer medicines. I look forward to partnering with the Board and management team.”

“We are delighted to welcome Mary to the Board of Directors as she brings an exceptional track record of corporate strategy and operational leadership,” said Todd Foley, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Aktis Oncology. “Mary’s breadth of experience is a valuable addition to our Board as we seek to expand our leadership in the radiopharmaceutical field.”

Ms. Thistle brings over 25 years of biotechnology industry leadership to Aktis Oncology’s Board. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of several leading biotech companies, including Cullinan Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, Q32 Bio, and Vigil Neuroscience. Most recently, she served as Special Advisor for the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, where she previously held the role of Chief of Staff to the CEO. As Chief Operating Officer of Dimension Therapeutics, she successfully led multiple financing rounds, including the company’s IPO, expanded the pipeline through strategic business development, and orchestrated the company’s successful acquisition. As Senior Vice President of Business Development at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Thistle spearheaded multiple strategic acquisitions and played a key role in the company’s $9.5 billion acquisition by Merck. Ms. Thistle began her career as a Certified Public Accountant and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from the University of Massachusetts.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is an oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies. The company’s first of several pipeline programs targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis’ miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis’ proprietary pipeline. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit

